Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.