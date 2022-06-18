RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Up 15.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) was up 15.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 59,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 62,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)
