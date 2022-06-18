RED Price Tops $0.0019 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. RED has a market cap of $243,814.36 and $233.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00231904 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006343 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

