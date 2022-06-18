Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,381,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

