Ravencoin Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $219.74 million and $19.20 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $902.28 or 0.04400334 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00319705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00089771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,504.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

