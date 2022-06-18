Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $283,130.55 and approximately $6,855.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $905.15 or 0.05079859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00238643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00631257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00556173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00299077 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

