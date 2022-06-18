RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Up 29.3% in May

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 982,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 187.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 350.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.81. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

