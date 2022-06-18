Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

