Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 9.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 24,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
