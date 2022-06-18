QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.36 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

