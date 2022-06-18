Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $132.28

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.28 and last traded at $133.23, with a volume of 734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.45.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.