Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $459.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.59 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. RumbleON has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $48.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $501,524.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,396.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,906 shares of company stock worth $1,486,450. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.