Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Pulmonx stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 846,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Pulmonx has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $45.81.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

