Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.43.

Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $808.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $910.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $608.88 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

