Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $27,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $163.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

