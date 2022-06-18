Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.07 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

