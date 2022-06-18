Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after purchasing an additional 320,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after purchasing an additional 350,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

