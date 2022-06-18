Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

