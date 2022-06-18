ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 9,720,045 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.