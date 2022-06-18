ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Up 4.2%

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.12. 200,385 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.