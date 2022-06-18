PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
PGRU stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. PropertyGuru has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
