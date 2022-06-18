PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PGRU stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. PropertyGuru has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $299,978,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.