Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
