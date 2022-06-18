Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

