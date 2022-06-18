Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,563 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

