Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,437 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

