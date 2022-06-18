Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $191.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.