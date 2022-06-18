Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after purchasing an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after purchasing an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

