Private Asset Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 109,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 497,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

