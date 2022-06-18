Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

