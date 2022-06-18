Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Down 4.7%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $37.08. 5,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 111,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.
