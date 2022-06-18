Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

