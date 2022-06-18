POLKARARE (PRARE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65,643.00

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $64,070.49 and $65,643.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.02151507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00123901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014302 BTC.

POLKARARE Coin Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

