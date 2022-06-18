Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $6.63

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.55 billion and approximately $452.62 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $6.63 or 0.00036526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

