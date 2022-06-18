Polkadex Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00008011 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $210,738.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

