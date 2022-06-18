PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.10 or 0.06244158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00273312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00091748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012923 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

