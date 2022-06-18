PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Declares Dividend of $1.32 (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3226 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

PPCCY stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

