PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited Declares Dividend of $1.32 (OTCMKTS:PPCCY)

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 1.3226 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
PPCCY stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.11.
About PICC Property and Casualty (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PICC Property and Casualty (PPCCY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.