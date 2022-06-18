Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. 265,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $791.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

