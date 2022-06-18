Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
Shares of PERI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. 265,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $791.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
