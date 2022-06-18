Peony (PNY) Trading Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $19,296.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 267,081,694 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

