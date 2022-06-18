Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

