PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00225786 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.80 or 0.01971731 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00270768 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

