Park National Corp OH Sells 30,287 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

