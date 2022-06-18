Park National Corp OH Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

