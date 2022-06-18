Park National Corp OH Buys 1,447 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

