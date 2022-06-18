Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 19.22 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.99. The stock has a market cap of £368.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

