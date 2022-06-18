Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of PAF opened at GBX 19.22 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.99. The stock has a market cap of £368.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.49.
Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
