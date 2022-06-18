PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PD traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $23.95. 2,295,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,992.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,167 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.