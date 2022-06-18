Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

