Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.86.
Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.
In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.