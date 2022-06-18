Oxygen Trading 14.6% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $560,122.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,739,203 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

