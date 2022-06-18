Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Danske cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.20 ($5.42) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

