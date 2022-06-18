Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTMO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,709. Otonomo Technologies has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

OTMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

