Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.78.

OR opened at C$14.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.53. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5503843 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.97%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

