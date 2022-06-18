Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $928.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.